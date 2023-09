US 10y yields

The bond market is the tail that's wagging the FX dog at the moment.

The latest leg higher in the US dollar comes after a rebound in yields after an earlier dip. US 10s are now fractionally higher on the day at 4.26% from a low of 4.21% and it's similar across the curve.

The stock market isn't doing much of anything at the moment and there hasn't been anything notable on the fundamental side in the US. I fear this dollar rally hints at a weak close for equities.