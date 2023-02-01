The euro is at the highs of the day and USD/JPY is near the lows.

It's an odd move in the FX market given that US Treasury yields have rebounded and are near the highs of the day. Chalk it up to positioning and flows ahead of the FOMC decision today.

We've also just gone through the London fix, which could have played a role in the latest pop in the euro. The Fed decision itself isn't going to be a surprise but the market continues to build in a narrative that can only be sustained by a dovish Fed.