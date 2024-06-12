The USDs reaction has been a modest rise in the USD as the Fed chooses to forecast only 1 cut between now and the year's end.

EURUSD: The EURUSD has moved down toward the 50% midpoint of the June trading range at 1.08175. The price low reached 1.08145. The 100-day MA comes in lower at 1.08034. The current price trades at 1.0828. The 200 bar MA on the 4-hour chart is at 1.0832. Moving back above and staying above would give sellers some cause for pause.

USDJPY: The USDJPY fell below the 200-hour MA this morning at 156.395. The low price reached 155.73. The move higher after the rate decision has taken the price back to test the 200-hour MA. The high price just reached 156.41 just above the 200 hour MA. The price is trading at 156.33.

GBPUSD:The GBPUSD has moved back below the high from last week at 1.28192 and a swing area between 1.2822 and 1.28272. The current price trades at 1.2827 after reaching a low at 1.2807. The 1.2819 to 1.2827 is the key barometer for the buyers and sellers.

Looking at the US debt market:

2-year yield moved from 4.697% to 4.714% currently - up 1.7 bps

5 year yield moved from 4.265% to 4.277% currently - up 1.2 bps

10 year yield moved from 4.267% to 4.277% currently - up 1.0 bps

30-year yield moved from 4.432% to 4.443% currently - up 1.1 bps

Looking at the major indices: