The Fed's preferred measure of inflation is not telling policymakers what they want to hear.

PCE inflation rose 5.7% in November year-over-year, up from 5.1% in October. Stripping out food and energy it rose 4.7% compared to 4.2% previously. Both numbers were above expectations.

The sped-up taper has put the Fed in position to hike rates at the March 16 or May 4 meeting with market pricing suggesting May is most likely but the pressure will continue to mount to act in March with numbers like this.

As a result, the US dollar is modestly higher after the data, knocking EUR/USD to a session low at 1.1300, down 22 pips.