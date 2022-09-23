What will stop the dollar?

A Fed pivot might but don't hold your breath. Powell speaks in a few minutes but it's a Fed Listens event and those are not the place for monetary policy pronouncements. We get Brainard and Bowman on a panel shortly after the top of the hour and that could offer something.

But in the big picture, US growth is the strongest and US rates will rise the highest. It also benefits from safe haven flows with JPY out of the game. Europe is in an energy crisis and several emerging markets aren't far behind.

The euro just hit more stops on a break of 0.9700.