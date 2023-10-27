The US dollar is at the best levels of the day as the market digests strong US consumption data and rising core inflation.

USD/JPY has fallen 75 pips to 149.64.

USDJPY 10 mins

Adding to the weakness in the US dollar is a report from Al Jazeera that Israel-Hamas ceasefire negotiations are 'progressing rapidly' though that story has also run into a healthy does of skepticism. Oil has fallen about $1 from the highs.

The dollar is also soft against the euro and pound but trading is volatile with eyes on stocks and bonds. The S&P 500 has given back some of its early gains and is trading near flat. The Nasdaq remains higher by 0.8% on a jump in Amazon shares after earnings. In the bond market, short-dated yields are fractionally lower while the longer end is 2 bps higher.

Overall, it's an extremely tricky market right now and it's tough to stitch together any kind of cohesive narrative or trading theme.