The euro and pound rose to the best levels of the day after an uptick in US claims for unemployment benefits. Initial jobless claims hit 224K, reversing a recent slide and touching a six-week high.

The rise could be related to post-election layoffs but may also speak to fewer temporarily jobs ahead of Christmas.

The euro touched its highest since Monday but has since given some back.

EURUSD 1 hour

Another notable driver at the moment is a proposal from a German official for common debt issuance in order to reach NATO spending targets. That's pushed up bund yields by 5 bps to a session high.