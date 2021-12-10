The US dollar fell 30-40 pips across the board after inflation numbers weren't as high as feared.

The CPI rose 6.8%, which is the highest since 1982, but there were fears of a 7% reading after the White House yesterday tried to downplay the report by warning that it wouldn't reflect the recent drop in energy prices. Those comments suggested to some that the administration had already seen the report and was in damage-control mode.

When the numbers were released and they matched the consensus estimate, the dollar initially skidded lower and equity futures rose. S&P 500 futures are up 31 points, nearly wiping out yesterday's 33 point decline.

A few minutes after the release, the dollar has recovered a good chunk of the drop. Here's USD/JPY:

USDJPY 15 mins

The market will now look to omicron data and the FOMC decision next week. Powell tipped a faster taper and that's undoubtedly priced in now but we could see the same kind of reaction when it comes, particularly if it comes with caveats about raising rates at the end of the taper.