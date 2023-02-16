The story this week has been inflationary economic data and a market that's been able to shrug it off. Today's hot PPI data was another challenge and so far the bulls have met the challenge. US equities have cut declines in half and now the dollar is losing ground.

AUD/USD touched the lowest of the year but has rebounded and is now nearly unchanged on the day.

The rebound in AUD/USD is indicative of what's happening everywhere, including in bonds where US 10 year yields are up 2 bps to 3.82% after touching as high as 3.87%.