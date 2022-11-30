It's month end.
The final London fix of the month has come and gone. The US dollar surged into the fix and it's giving much of the move back now.
USD/JPY has pared back to 139.40 from 139.89 at the highs.
I was out there warning about this.
It's month end.
The final London fix of the month has come and gone. The US dollar surged into the fix and it's giving much of the move back now.
USD/JPY has pared back to 139.40 from 139.89 at the highs.
I was out there warning about this.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read