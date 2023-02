It's a bit early for flows into the London fix so this is curious move back down in the US dollar and it goes straight against what's happening in stocks, where the S&P 500 is down 53 points, or 1.3%.

The euro is now at the highs of the day.

We're even seeing a comeback in AUD/SUD, which is up to 0.6890 from a low of 0.6856. Bonds might be part of the equation with yields off the session highs but still up 8 bps at the 10y tenor.