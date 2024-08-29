The US dollar jumped on stronger GDP and solid initial jobless claims but it's slowly giving back those gains as equities strengthen. The S&P 500 is near a session high and up 0.9% while the Nasdaq is up 1.3%.

USD/JPY was the biggest mover on the economic data, rising a full cent but it's since trimmed that to 38 pips.

USDJPY 10 mins

The drop in the dollar has coincided with improving risk sentiment.

Looking to the top of the hour, the US is sell $49 billion in seven-year notes. Seven-year supply has been generally well-received this year with five auctions stopping through, and two tailing – although one of those tails was by just 0.3 bp