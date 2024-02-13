The US dollar has headed a little higher against most major FX and notable so against NZD and yen.

The New Zealand dollar has been nudged lower by receding inflation expectations shown in the latest Reserve Bank of New Zealand survey:

USD/JPY is inching towards 149.50. Earlier in the session we had a lower than expected reading for January PPI, which seems to have a minor impact to lower yen:

The US dollar has attracted a few bids, helped along by Houthi terrorists scoring a hit on a ship in the Red Sea, although the damage reports are minor only (awaiting further confirmation on this). The ship was carrying food (corn) to Iran:

NZD/USD update:

Ranges are small only and will likely remain that way ahead of the US CPI data due later: