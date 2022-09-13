The moves in markets continue to extend today as the market increasingly fears the Fed will overtighten the economy into a recession.

The Nasdaq is now down 4% and the S&P 500 is off by 3%, both session lows.

The dollar is also hitting new highs against the euro, pound (below) and commodity currencies after the deadest of dead-cat bounces.

The question is: Is this a gamechanger? I certainly think it raises the odds that the Fed commentary tilts even more hawkishly next week but lets not forget that yesterday's inflation expectations survey from the New York Fed was significantly lower. There are also reasons to think that inflation has peaked.

What has the market worried is that the economy is strong enough to power through rate hikes and keep spending high. The vast majority of US homeowners are on 30-year fixed loans so rate hikes have nearly no effect on their cost of living. New data is also showing extremely low inventories of homes for sale. What's likely happening is that people will be trapped in their homes (mortgages aren't transferrable) but disposable income will stay high.

The relief valve could be on the corporate/investment spending side but that's particularly long and laggy.