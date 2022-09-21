The US dollar jumped in the aftermath of the FOMC decision, hitting fresh highs across the board and breaking major levels.

The euro broke the early September lows to a fresh 20-year low at 0.9814. Similarly, cable touched a 35-year low at 1.1239. Across the board, the moves are around 50 pips.

The dot plot is the major reason why the dollar is strong. The dot for year-end this year is 4.4% and that's with just two meetings left. It would imply big further hikes from 3-3.25% currently, which is likely 75 bps and 50 bps.

Further out, the 2023 dot is 4.6%, which implies more hiking in 2023 beyond that before flattening out and returning to 3.9% in 2024. That's higehr than markets were anticipating.

Of course, that's coupled with a forecast for 0.2% GDP growth this year and 1.2% next year. Whether that's better or worse than expected, along with how supply chains resolve, will go a long way towards determining where the Fed (and the dollar) ends up.