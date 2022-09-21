The US dollar jumped in the aftermath of the FOMC decision, hitting fresh highs across the board and breaking major levels.

The euro broke the early September lows to a fresh 20-year low at 0.9814. Similarly, cable touched a 35-year low at 1.1239. Across the board, the moves are around 50 pips.

EURUSD 15 mins

The dot plot is the major reason why the dollar is strong. The dot for year-end this year is 4.4% and that's with just two meetings left. It would imply big further hikes from 3-3.25% currently, which is likely 75 bps and 50 bps.

Further out, the 2023 dot is 4.6%, which implies more hiking in 2023 beyond that before flattening out and returning to 3.9% in 2024. That's higehr than markets were anticipating.

Of course, that's coupled with a forecast for 0.2% GDP growth this year and 1.2% next year. Whether that's better or worse than expected, along with how supply chains resolve, will go a long way towards determining where the Fed (and the dollar) ends up.