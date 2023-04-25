The US dollar is at the highs of the day on brewing risk aversion.

Today's trade is beginning to look like a classic flight to safety as Treasury yields fall 7-12 bps across the Treasury curve. Normally falling yields weigh on the US dollar (as they did yesterday) but today it's the opposite. That underscores a market that's skittish about banks and the broader economy.

Cable is particularly soft today and down 82 pips to a session low of 1.2400. There's an ominous head-and-shoulders pattern developing.

GBP/USD 2 hour

The euro and Australian dollar are also under selling pressure with the later trading at the lowest since April 11.