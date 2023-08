The US dollar has recovered some of the selling after non-farm payrolls as equities give back gains. Notably, Treasury yields remain near the lows of the day, led by a 13 bps fall in 7-year notes.

The dollar has been dragged around by fixed income this week but its stocks behind this move. The S&P 500 is now up just 4 points on the day at 4506 from a high of 4540.

The dollar bounce is strongest against commodity currencies but the euro is starting to move as well.