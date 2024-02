The US CPI report is due at the bottom of the hour. This is from BMO:

We’ve heard chatter of the ‘unofficial’ consensus being a ‘low’ +0.3% CPI m/m which implies downside surprise potential

That worry appears to be percolating at the moment with the US dollar at the lows of the day across the board.

US core CPI year-on-year (%)

Focus on core CPI.