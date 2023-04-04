It's still early days in the month and quarter but yesterday's dollar slump was curious and it came on an equally-curious drop in Treasury yields.

Today, yields are up 3.2-4.5 bps across the curve and the dollar is beginning to recover. The commodity currencies are all at the lows of the day against the dollar despite higher oil and US equity futures. The chief laggard is AUD but that has more to do with the RBA moving to the sidelines than anything on the US dollar side.

Cable has had a great start to the month and rose above 1.25 for the first time since June, but it's giving a bit back in the last few hours to 1.2470. It's certainly the chart of the day as a potential breakout unfolds.

GBPUSD daily

EUR/USD has also pulled back to unchanged at 1.0894 after touching 1.0937 at the highs.

From here, the drivers will be economic data and the bond market. We get factory orders and JOLTS today at 10 am ET.