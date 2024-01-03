The US dollar has given back earlier gains as Treasury yields turn lower. US 10-year yields rose as high as 4.01% early in New York trade but they've since fallen to 3.91%. That turn has weighed on the dollar and sapped earlier gains against the euro and yen.

USD/JPY remains up 125 pips on the day to 143.24 but had traded as high as 143.75.

USDJPY 10 mins

It's the start of a new year and I think flows are dominating. A return to 142.35 would get this pair back to where it was on Christmas Day as some of the illiquid moves are sorted out.

GBP/USD is the best performer today and hit a session high of 1.2676 a short time ago, but it comes after a rout yesterday. Again, this pair is now close to where it was the day before Christmas so I wouldn't read too much into it.

The week closes out with a heavy data slate of US releases.

Thursday (all times Eastern):

  1. 8:15 AM - ADP Employment Change (Dec)
  2. 8:30 AM - Initial Claims (Dec 30 week)
  3. 8:30 AM - Continuing Claims
  4. 9:45 AM - S&P Global US Services PMI (Dec)

Friday:

  1. 8:30 AM - Non-Farm Payrolls (Dec)
  2. 8:30 AM - Unemployment Rate (Dec)
  3. 8:30 AM - Average Hourly Earnings All Employees (Dec)
  4. 8:30 AM - Goods & Services Trade Balance (Nov)
  5. 10:00 AM - ISM - Services (Dec)
  6. 10:00 AM - Factory Orders M/M (Nov)
  7. 10:00 AM - Durable Goods Orders M/M (Nov)
  8. 10:00 AM - Durable Goods Orders Ex-Trans M/M (Nov)