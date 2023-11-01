The US dollar is at the highs of the day against the euro and pound.

It's been a mixed picture following ADP data and the quarterly refunding announcement. Both put downward pressure on yields and that helped to lift AUD/USD but elsewhere the dollar is strengthening.

GBPUSD 1 hour

Cable fell through yesterday's low of 1.2120 and appears destined to be stuck to 1.20 indefinitely.

Eyes are on a series of data release at 10 am ET in the US with construction spending, JOLTS and ISM manufacturing. Then at 2 pm ET we get the FOMC decision.