usdjpy 10m chart

The US dollar is at the lows of the day across the board and USD/JPY is a good example of how quickly it's fallen. It's down 55 pips to 131.87 and at the worst levels in a week.

The catalyst was a soft JOLTS report, with job openings falling to 9.931 from 10.82 previously (though revised down to 10.56m).

Job openings are still relatively high but the pace of the decline is what the market is reacting to.