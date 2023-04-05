The US dollar fell after the jobs report from ADP showed employment rising by 145K jobs in a downshift from 261K the previous month and the 200K consensus of economists.

It comes after yesterday's JOLTS job openings report showed a similar downshift and is the beginning of evidence that the Fed has hiked enough. The market is now pricing a 55% chance that the FOMC doesn't hike in May, up about 5 percentage points since yesterday.

The US dollar fell to a low of 130.93 against the yen, down 68 pips on the day before bouncing to 131.16.

USD/JPY daily

The bigger numbers begin to roll in shortly with the March ISM services number due at 10 am ET. On Friday, US non-farm payrolls will be released.

The dollar also sagged against the euro and pound but to a lesser extent as risk aversion weighs. S&P 500 futures are down 10 with the decline coming mostly after the ADP data.

The general line of thinking in markets is that when an economy slows due to rate hikes, it slows fast and the Fed falls behind the curve. With US excess pandemic savings set to run out in the next few months, there could be a consumer cliff coming. Alternatively, the Fed will have a chance to engineer a soft landing if it carefully navigates from here. The Fed funds futures curve is pricing in 4.06% rates for year end.