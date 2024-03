The pound is now back to flat on the session after falling by as much as 30 pips on today's soft CPI report. It's a similar story across the board as the US dollar gives back its overnight gains.

It's tough to take any signals ahead of the FOMC decision but Treasury yields are 1-2 bps lower across the curve today as 10s attempt to reject the 4.35% resistance level.

That said, these dollar moves could reverse in a hurry if the Fed is decidedly hawkish.