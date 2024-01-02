The first trading day of the new year here in Asia has seen the US dollar trade b=higher, most notably against the yen and CHF.

EUR, AUD, NZD, GBP and Cad have also lost ground. CAD has received some support from higher oil prices.

Over the weekend were Middle East concerns:

Locally in the region here was an attack on a senior political figure in South Korea:

2024 is kicking off just fine ... ugh.

USD/JPY:

The earthquake on Sunday in Japan blipped the yen higher earlier, but that's reversed and more.