A look at today's economic calendar shows why many Americans might have opted for a five-day weekend. The lone items are June employment trends at 10 am ET and consumer credit at 3 pm ET. Neither are market movers and the Fed calendar is also bare.

In the market, the US dollar is under some pressure with cable leading way. That could be a delayed reaction to non-farm payrolls and a post-election bump for the pound.

Cable is the most-interesting chart as it gains for the sixth day and nears the June and March highs.