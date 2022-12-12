The US dollars moving higher into the London fixing. The greenback is trading to new session highs versus the JPY , AUD, and NZD.

NZDUSD
NZDUSD moves toward support targets including 100/200H MAs
  • EURUSD. The EURUSD is to a new US session low in the process is testing/breaking below its 100 hour moving average at 1.05210. It's rising 200 are moving average comes in a 1.05039. Recall from last Wednesday, the price bounced off of its 200 hour moving average. Admittedly the level was much lower. So the target now is an easier hurdle to get to and through. Nevertheless traders need to push below that moving average level and stable load to give the bears more control. The November highs between 1.04806 and 1.0496 so downside targets that would ultimately need to be broken to increase the bearish bias. Those levels held support on Wednesday after the rise and again on Thursday increasing the areas of importance going forward.
EURUSD
  • USDCHF: The USDCHF has nearly completed its down and up lap that saw the late Asian/early European high at 0.93684. The low for the day reached down to test the Friday low near 0.93114, where buyers leaned and started a move back to the upside. Buyers have now pushed the price back up to a high of 0.93627 - nearly erasing the full move to the downside. Getting above 0.93684 would have traders looking toward the 100 hour moving out at 0.63771. There is also a downward sloping trendline on the hourly chart below near that 100 hour MA level.
USDCHF
