Prior month 5.4%

Durable Goods vs 1.1% estimate. 5.5% last month (revised from 5.4%)

Ex Transportation vs. 0.2% estimate. 0.5% last month (not revised)

Ex Defense 0.5% vs 3.5% last month. Prior might revise to 6.9% from 6.5%

Non defense Cap Ex Air 0.3% versus 0.1% expected. Prior might revise to 1.0% from 0.8%

The unchanged in the durable goods comes after a saw tooth pattern seen over the last 3 months which seems appropriate given the volatility.