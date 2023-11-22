Prior month 4.7% revised to 4.0%

Durable goods -5.4% vs -3.1% est

Ex transportation 0.0% vs 0.1% est. Prior month revised to 0.2% from 0.5%

Ex defense -6.7% vs 5.8% last month revised to 5.0%

Non defense capital good ex air -0.1% vs 0.1% estimate. Prior month revised to -0.2% vs 0.6% reported

Shipments details:

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in October experienced a decrease, marking a decline in three of the last four months.

The decrease amounted to $2.4 billion or 0.9 percent, bringing the total to $280.4 billion.

This follows a 0.6 percent decrease in September.

The decrease was primarily led by transportation equipment, which has been down four out of the last five months.

Specifically, transportation equipment shipments fell by $2.1 billion or 2.3 percent to $88.4 billion.

Unfilled order details:

Unfilled orders for manufactured durable goods in October increased, marking an uptrend in ten of the last eleven months.

The increase was $4.0 billion or 0.3 percent, raising the total to $1,356.9 billion.

This uptrend follows a 1.3 percent increase in September.

Transportation equipment orders, also up for ten of the last eleven months, were a leading factor in this increase.

Specifically, unfilled orders in transportation equipment rose by $3.7 billion or 0.4 percent to $859.2 billion.

Inventory details:

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in October increased, marking a rise for three consecutive months.

The increase was $1.5 billion or 0.3 percent, bringing total inventories to $525.1 billion.

This increase comes after a 0.1 percent rise in September.

Transportation equipment inventories, also up for three consecutive months, were a major contributor to this increase.

Specifically, transportation equipment inventories grew by $1.1 billion or 0.6 percent to $165.9 billion.

Nondefense Capital Goods (October):

New orders decreased by $15.8 billion or 15.6 percent to $85.3 billion.

Shipments decreased by $0.2 billion or 0.3 percent to $82.9 billion.

Unfilled orders increased by $2.4 billion or 0.3 percent to $800.7 billion.

Inventories increased by $0.7 billion or 0.3 percent to $227.3 billion.

Defense Capital Goods (October):

New orders increased by $3.1 billion or 24.5 percent to $15.6 billion.

Shipments increased by $0.3 billion or 1.9 percent to $13.9 billion.

Unfilled orders increased by $1.8 billion or 0.8 percent to $212.3 billion.

Inventories slightly decreased by less than $0.1 billion or 0.1 percent to $24.2 billion.

Weaker than expected data for durable goods reverses gains from last month for the volatile release.