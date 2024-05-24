Prior month +0.9%

Durable goods orders for April 0.7% versus -0.8% expected. Prior month 0.8%

Ex-transport +0.4% versus 0.1% expected. Last month 0.0%.

Ex-defense MoM was 0.0% vs 1.2% last month

Nondefense Cap Ex-air 0.3% vs 0.1% expected. Last month -0.2%.

Shipments were up 0.4%

The gain in durable goods orders was the third consecutive monthly increase. Transportation equipment – also up three consecutive months, led the increase with a 1.2% gain for the month.

Of note is that this number can be quite volatile. Last month the preliminary release showed 2.6% gain in durable goods. It ended up at 0.8%. So be aware