The US durable goods orders will be released at the bottom of the hour. The headline number is expected to show a 0.6% gain after a 1.1% (was originally 0.8%) gain last month. The core data is expected to rise by 0.5% after a 1.4% rise last month.

 Crude oil  inventories will be released at 10:30 AM ET.

At 11:15 AM BOE's Tenreyro is due to participate on a panel discussion.

At 12:15 AM, FOMC member Brainard will be speaking at the Johns Hopkins University school of advanced International studies commencement ceremony.

At 2 PM ET, the FOMC meeting minutes will be released. At that meeting, the Federal Reserve raise rates by 50 basis points. There are no releases for central tendencies at that meeting.