I'm not clear on exactly what's happening here but the Biden administration showed its hand with Iran and Israel. They leaned hard on Israel not to hit Iran too hard because they don't want higher oil prices, they also unofficially eased sanctions on Iran throughout Biden's term.

The Russia oil price caps haven't been enforced and this is another sign that they're a ploy, though I suspect this is to help move energy to where it's needed or to free up stranded US-owned assets.