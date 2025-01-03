US manufacturing sentiment has been poor but plenty of comments in reports have highlighted the election as a potential catalyst. The November ISM manufacturing report saw some improvement but it's still below 50 and expected to stay that way in the December data with the consensus at 48.4.

Even if there is some improvement, there is concern that manufacturing orders are being driven by fears of tariffs, or stockpiling ahead of potential tariffs.

In light of that, I don't think the 10 am ET report will be a big market mover.