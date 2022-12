Prior crude -5187K

Gasoline +4496K vs +2714K exp

Distillates +1364 vs +2517K exp

Refinery utilization -3.3% vs -0.1% exp

The SPR draw last week was 4.7 mb

Late yesterday in the API report:

Oil +7819K

Gasoline +877K

Distillates +3900K

The 'expectation' on the headline in this report was certainly more bearish than what's advertised due to the API numbers but crude had been stubbornly strong today until the report. It's down about 50-cents on the headline.