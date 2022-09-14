  • Prior was -3326K
  • Gasoline -1767K vs -858K expected
  • Distillates +4219K vs +600K expected
  • Refinery utilization +0.6% vs 0.0% expected
  • Implied gasoline demand 8.50m vs 8.73m last week
  • SPR draw of 8.414m vs 7.5m prior (8.4m expected)

API data from late yesterday:

  • Crude +6040K
  • Gasoline -3230K
  • Diistillates +1750K

WTI crude oil was trading at $88.45 just ahead of the day and about 15-cents higher afterwards.

oil 1 minute
The build in distillates is a surprise given the call on diesel in Europe right now due to gas-to-oil switching. It's welcome news because US diesel inventories are extremely tight.