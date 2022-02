Prior was +3500K

Gasoline -1644K vs +1623K expected

Distillates -929K vs -1739K expected

Refinery utilization +1.5% vs -0.3% expected

There have been better reports on US driving in the past week as omicron risks fade. Airline bookings have also jumped in a sign that the summer travel season could be busy. Oil jumped on the headlines and is back above $90.

1 hour chart:

API data released late yesterday:

Crude -2025K

Gasoline -1138K

Distillates -2203K

Cushing -2502K