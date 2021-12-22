Prior was -4585K

Crude -4715K vs -2750K expected

Gasoline +5533K vs +467K expected

Distillates +396K vs +33K expected

API data from late yesterday:

Crude -3670K

Gasoline +3710K

Distillates -849K

Cushing +1272K

Ahead of the report, WTI crude was trading at $71.51, up 40 cents on the day. There was little movement after the report as the bullish surprise in crude was offset by the bearish build in gasoline supplies.

There have been reports of high gasoline demand this week though.

Update: Oil now at the highs of the day: