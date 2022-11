A quickie numbers update on the US House, where going into the mid-terms the expectation was for a Republican majority.

There are still 242 of the 435 seats up for grabs so its way to early to 'call'. Projections I have seen pout the probability of a Republican majority in the House at around 70%.

The Republican Party has gained a net 4 seats so far.

UPDATE: +5 now and 191 undecided