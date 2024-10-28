The US election is very tight with different polls showing different results. Alienating a large swath of voters so close to the election does seem to be risky.

A speaker at Trump's rally in New York on Sunday referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating pile of garbage”:

  • "There's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico."
  • He said it was a joke.

On the other side, Harris has released policy proposals to support the island.

The combination of the two different approaches has led to a string of endorsements for Harris from high-profile Puerto Ricans and other Latins including:

  • Luis Fonsi
  • JLo
  • Ricky Martin
  • Bad Bunny
  • Geraldo Rivera

Note that residents of Puerto Rico cannot vote in U.S. presidential elections despite being American citizens. More than 5 million people of Puerto Rican origin living on the mainland can vote.

---

I didn't quite have to Google Bad Bunny. Heard of him, but he's not as big in Australia as he is in the Americas.