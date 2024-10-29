I'd noted this info on Monday but now the pundits are picking it up.

POLITICO is a US politics website. In brief:

Across battlegrounds ... Women account for roughly 55 percent of the early vote, while men are around 45 percent, according to a POLITICO analysis of early vote data in several key states.

The implications for next week’s election results are unclear

It’s impossible to know who these women are voting for

“In some states women are actually exceeding their vote share from 2020, which is at this point shocking to me,” said Tom Bonier, a Democratic strategist and CEO of the data firm TargetSmart.

female turnout comes as Harris zeroes in on moderate suburban women — and particularly non-college educated, white women — in the final days of the campaign, aiming to drive them to the polls with the enthusiasm they showed in the midterm elections, right after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Before you go ballistic with abusive comments:

It’s also not clear that the increased turnout among women is uniformly beneficial for Democrats, given the significant numbers of Republican women who are showing up to early vote as well.

Read the full piece for more.

Then, if you want to abuse me for posting factual information, go right ahead. LOL.

Random voting pic.