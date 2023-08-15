New York Fed manufacturing survey

Prior 1.1

Details:

New orders -19.9 versus 3.3 last month.

Shipments -12.3 versus 13.4 last month.

Prices paid 25.2 versus 16.7 last month

Employment -1.4 versus 4.7 last month.

Prices received 12.6 versus 3.9 last month.

Inventories -9.7 versus -10.8 last month.

Six-month forward

Six-month outlook 19.9 versus 14.3 last month

new orders 28.1 versus 11.0 last month.

Shipments 29.6 versus 12.0 last month.

Prices paid 37.9 versus 26.5 last month.

Prices received 18.4 verse 22.5 last month.

Number of employees 24.9 versus 13.2 last month

Not a good report, but the data can be up and down volatile as evidenced by the chart above. However, the mix with the new orders, shipments, and employment all falling, while prices paid and prices received moving higher is not a good mix..