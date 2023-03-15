Empire Fed March

Details:

  • New orders -21.7 versus -7.8 in February
  • Shipments +13.4 versus +0.1 in February
  • Prices paid +41.9 versus +45.0 in February
  • Prices received +22.9 versus +28.4 in February
  • Employment -10.1 versus -6.6 in February
  • Average employee workweek -18.5 versus -12.1 in February
  • Inventories -1.9 versus +6.4 in February
  • Delivery times -7.6 versus -9.2 in February
  • Unfilled orders -6.7 versus -9.2 in February
  • Six month conditions +2.9 vs +14.7 in February

There isn't much to like in this report and the plunge in new orders is the biggest concern.

/US dollar