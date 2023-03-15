Prior was -5.8

Details:

New orders -21.7 versus -7.8 in February

Shipments +13.4 versus +0.1 in February

Prices paid +41.9 versus +45.0 in February

Prices received +22.9 versus +28.4 in February

Employment -10.1 versus -6.6 in February

Average employee workweek -18.5 versus -12.1 in February

Inventories -1.9 versus +6.4 in February

Delivery times -7.6 versus -9.2 in February

Unfilled orders -6.7 versus -9.2 in February

Six month conditions +2.9 vs +14.7 in February

There isn't much to like in this report and the plunge in new orders is the biggest concern.

