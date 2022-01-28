Employment cost index for 4Q

US employment cost index for 4Q 1.0% versus 1.2% estimate

prior 3Q gains was 1.3%

employment wages 1.1% versus 1.5% previously

employment benefits 0.9% versus 0.9% previously

YoY employment costs rose 4.0% vs 2.5% in 2020

Wages and salaries in 2021 rose 4.5% vs 2.6% in 2020

Benefits YoY rose 2.8% vs 2.3% in 2020

Private Employment costs increased 4.4% YoY vs 2.6% in 2020

Public employment costs increased 2.6% YOY vs 2.3% in 2020

The markets are concerned about the impact on higher wages on inflation. The trend higher in 2021 will be worrisome for the Fed. Although this report shows an easing of the move higher, the 1.3% and 1.0% back to back gains are still a concern, it just is not as bad as expectations. So there is some relief.