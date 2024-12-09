Prior was 107.66 (revised to 108.25)

Jobs hard-to-get 15.2% vs 17.6% prior

Firms reporting unfilled positions rose for second straight month

Job openings rebounded from September's post-pandemic low

Industrial production and manufacturing/trade sales increased

Involuntary part-time work declined for fourth straight month

“The ETI rose again in November, marking consecutive monthly gains for the first time in 2024,” said Mitchell Barnes, Economist at The Conference Board. “The increases in October and November add up to the largest two-month increase in the ETI since the torrid period of job gains in 2022 coming out of the pandemic.”

“The improvement in ETI largely reflects November data on employment, turnover, and economic activity—which all came in on target,” said Barnes. “We see labor demand sitting in a healthy range through November, but a range that is clearly lower than we saw in the rehiring frenzy following the pandemic. Looking ahead, we see more positive sentiment, perhaps benefiting from reduced policy and interest rate uncertainty, that could help maintain and bolster labor market strength into 2025.”