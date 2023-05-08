Conference board employment trends for March 2023

Prior month 116.24 revised lower to 115.51

Employment trends for April rises to 116.18 from a revised 115.51 last month

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index (ETI) rose to 116.18 in April, up from a revised 115.51 in March 2023. The ETI, a leading composite index for employment, suggests that job gains will likely continue, though at a slower pace in the coming months. The labor market remains strong, but some softening is visible across several indicators, including job openings, quits, layoffs, and compensation growth. The Conference Board anticipates a short and mild recession starting in 2023, with substantial weakening in job growth or monthly job losses occurring later in the year. This complex situation of labor shortages and recession risk poses challenges for employers, as they navigate workforce expansion, reduction, or maintenance.

Frank Steemers from the Conference Board said:

*** The Conference Board Employment Trends Index (ETI) is a leading composite index for employment that aggregates eight key labor market indicators. These indicators have proven to be accurate in their respective areas, and combining them into a composite index helps filter out noise to reveal underlying employment trends more clearly. When the ETI increases, it suggests that employment is likely to grow, and when it decreases, employment is likely to decline. Turning points in the index signal that a change in the trend of job gains or losses is about to occur in the coming months. The ETI helps businesses, policymakers, and economists understand the current state and future direction of the labor market.