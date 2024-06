The economic calendar is light today with US employment trends for May 2 due at 10 AM ET. Last month the index came in at 111.25, which was the lowest level since October 2021.

US employment trends index at lowest level since October '21

The only other economic event will be the three year note auction at 1 PM ET. The auction is the first of three coupon auctions this week. Tomorrow the US treasury auction off 10 year notes and on Thursday (the day after the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday), the treasury will auction 30 year bonds.