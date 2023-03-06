U.S. Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein spoke on the sidelines of an energy conference, CERAWeek, in Houston.
- "I think the beauty of the process is that it is working and that Russian oil and Russian products are being traded below the price cap,"
- "I don't know why Russia is cutting their production"
- "I think the price has not gone up that much. We want to make sure that Russian barrels are on the market and are trading at a discount."
Hochstein referring to the price cap imposed by Group of Seven countries, the European Union and Australia:
- cap on seaborne cargoes of Russian oil is at US$60 a barrel
- began on December 5 2022
- was joined by a price cap on Russian fuel sales on February 5 2023
Russia's Novak