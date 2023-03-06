U.S. Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein spoke on the sidelines of an energy conference, CERAWeek, in Houston.

"I think the beauty of the process is that it is working and that Russian oil and Russian products are being traded below the price cap,"

"I don't know why Russia is cutting their production"

"I think the price has not gone up that much. We want to make sure that Russian barrels are on the market and are trading at a discount."

Hochstein referring to the price cap imposed by Group of Seven countries, the European Union and Australia:

cap on seaborne cargoes of Russian oil is at US$60 a barrel

began on December 5 2022

was joined by a price cap on Russian fuel sales on February 5 2023

Russia's Novak