ICYMI from the US Energy Information Administration's ' Short-term Energy Outlook" released earlier in the week. They expect US oil production to slow for the coming year:

We estimate that U.S. crude oil production reached an all-time high in December of more than 13.3 million barrels per day (b/d).

However, crude oil production fell to 12.6 million b/d in January because of shut-ins related to cold weather.

We forecast production will return to almost 13.3 million b/d in February but then decrease slightly through the middle of 2024 and will not exceed the December 2023 record until February 2025.

EIA crude forecast: