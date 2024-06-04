US Energy Secretary Granholm spoke with Reuters, main points:

  • US could boost the rate of replenishing strategic petroleum reserve as maintenance work at two sites winds down
  • Work at SPR will be finished by the end of year
  • Creating a strategic resilience reserve for stockpiles of critical minerals with allies to help energy transition a good idea
  • US talking with allies on critical minerals production, stockpile goals, could release details 'soon'
  • Global oil market well stocked, feels comfortable that there will be no huge increase in oil and gas prices in 'next short while'
  • Even OPEC countries recognize there is only so much they can do to manipulate oil prices
  • 'We should all be concerned' about oil industry consolidation
  • US aims to complete lng export review in q1 2025
  • Doesn’t expect permitting pause to damage US competiveness in global LNG market

