Via a note from HSBC, analysts at the bank expect equities to take a breather:

  • “we remain constructive on equities strategically"
  • "we expect a temporary pause in the rally”
  • “Global equities have overshot our machine learning (ML) model’s prediction by 10% over the last 3 months”

HSBC specifically mention stock pricing vulnerabilities:

  • any hawkish signalling from the Fed
  • upside surprises in inflation

HSBC says the most attractive sectors include consumer staples, energy and health care. Also like such sectors for equities in China, the UAE and Switzerland.