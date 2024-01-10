Via a note from HSBC, analysts at the bank expect equities to take a breather:

“we remain constructive on equities strategically"

"we expect a temporary pause in the rally”

“Global equities have overshot our machine learning (ML) model’s prediction by 10% over the last 3 months”

HSBC specifically mention stock pricing vulnerabilities:

any hawkish signalling from the Fed

upside surprises in inflation

HSBC says the most attractive sectors include consumer staples, energy and health care. Also like such sectors for equities in China, the UAE and Switzerland.